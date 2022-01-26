Account holders rescue BRL 900,000 forgotten in banks, according to Central Bank

In the first two days of operation of the new functionality of the Registrato, account holders redeemed R$ 900 thousand forgotten in banks and financial institutions, informed the Central Bank (BC). But due to the large volume of accesses, the organ took the system off the air. Before being deactivated, about 79 thousand people consulted the tool, with 8.5 thousand requests for the return of resources.

“The Values ​​Receivable System (SVR) was widely accepted among citizens, generating demand much higher than expected. Despite the instability that this demand generated on the website, 79,000 citizens were able to consult the SVR and 8,500 requests for return were formalized, totaling around BRL 900,000, which will be transferred via Pix within 12 working days”, informed the BC in a note.

According to the BC, there are currently R$ 8 billion forgotten in financial institutions in Brazil. Of this total, up to BRL 3.9 billion can be redeemed by up to 28 million people and companies in the first phase of the tool. In the coming months, the service will be expanded to other types of withdrawals.

One day after the launch of the service for consulting forgotten values, the Central Bank’s website went down in the morning due to excess demand. During the afternoon, the agency took the system off the air, to try to normalize access to the portal, which continues to show instability.

queries

BC system that now provides an extract of the citizen’s relationships with financial institutions, until then only provided consultations on debts (open or settled), opening of bank accounts (active or inactive) and remittances of money abroad.

With the new service, the tool will also provide information about receivables forgotten in banks.

To recover the resources, the citizen can ask for the ransom in two ways. The first will be directly via Pix in the account indicated in the Registrato, if the institution has adhered to a specific term with the BC. In other cases, the beneficiary will inform the contact details in the system, and the financial institution will inform the means of payment or transfer.

In this first phase, funds from closed checking or savings accounts can be returned and not withdrawn, undue collection of fees or credit obligations with a term of commitment signed with the BC and capital quotas and apportionment of net surpluses of credit union members and defunct consortium groups.

Throughout the year, the BC intends to expand the consultation for the return of amounts resulting from unduly charged tariffs or credit obligations not provided for in the term of commitment, prepaid and postpaid payment accounts closed and with available balance, accounts closed in brokers and distributors of securities and other situations that result in values ​​to be returned recognized by financial institutions.

According to the BC, the data and values ​​provided in the Registrato are the responsibility of the financial institutions themselves. In some cases, the balance receivable may be of a small amount, but the agency advises the citizen to withdraw the money that belongs to him in a simple and agile way, through the new service.

