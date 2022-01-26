Accused of betraying Santiago, Érica is kicked out of the mansion · TV News

Érica (Fernanda de Freitas) will be unfairly accused of betraying Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​in a dating app in Um Lugar ao Sol. in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

In this Tuesday’s chapter (25), Christian/Renato’s wife (Cauã Reymond) will have the help of Elenice (Ana Beatriz Nogueira) and a hacker to create a fake profile of her stepmother on a dating site.

Cunning, the spoiled one will pass the gossip to Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão) and Nicole (Ana Baird). She will say that she was always right, that Luan’s mother (Miguel Schimid) is an opportunist and will show the false profile.

Revolted, the model will take the pain of her father and take satisfaction with Erica, who will deny the accusation and say that she does not use the dating site. The two will begin to argue, and the owner of the Redeemer will arrive on time and find out what is going on.

The confusion will cause a lot of damage in Erica and Santiago’s relationship. Without evidence, the woman will be shooed away and accused of something she didn’t do. The physical educator will leave the mansion with her son, and the rich man will get sick and will be weakened once again in the serial.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo. Due to the new outbreak of Covid-19, the feuilleton gained two more weeks on the air and will be extended until March 26. The plot will be replaced by the remake of Pantanal on March 28.

