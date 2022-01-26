Actress Theresa Amayo’s body is cremated in Rio | Rio de Janeiro



Theresa Amayo

Published 01/25/2022

Rio – The body of actress Theresa Amayo was cremated at the São Francisco Xavier Cemetery, in Caju, North Zone of Rio, this Tuesday (25). The artist died at the age of 88, in the early hours of last Monday, at her residence in the Laranjeiras neighborhood, victim of cancer.

Theresa’s family and friends attended the wake that took place on Tuesday afternoon at the same place where the veteran’s body was cremated. The actress was the widow of actor and director Mário Brasini and leaves two children and a granddaughter.

Career and personal life

Born in Belém, Pará, in 1933, Amayo began her career as an actress in Rio de Janeiro at the age of 17. In addition to appearing on the big screen in “O Diamante” (1955) and “Fuzileiro do Amor” (1957), the artist participated in several programs on TV Tupi and was one of the first hired by TV Globo. “Sangue e Areia” (1968), “A Última Waltsa” (1969) and “Pecado Capital” (1975) are among the soap operas that Thereza starred in on the Rio de Janeiro station.

In December 2004, Thereza suffered a great loss when her daughter Lys, grandson Gianluca and son-in-law Antônio D’Avola were victims of a tsunami that hit Southeast Asia and left more than 220,000 dead.