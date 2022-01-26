After 5 days without an agenda, Bolsonaro will work only an hour and a half this Wednesday

The agenda of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has official commitments again this Wednesday 26 after five days. The list of official obligations, however, is not extensive and has two internal meetings that add up to only 1 hour and 30 minutes of work.

The first official appointment this Wednesday is with Pedro Cesar Sousa, deputy head for Legal Affairs at the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic. The schedule should start around 3 pm and last about 1 hour.

The appointment with Pedro is quite common on the agenda. A longtime ally, he was once an advisor to Bolsonaro when he was still a deputy and was even chief of staff to the former captain in the Legislature and in the Presidency. Major of the reserve, he has previously occupied the General Secretariat on an interim basis.

The agenda with Pedro is common, as, in addition to providing legal advice and advice, he also prepares presidential orders and submits texts to the president. The functions are listed on the government’s own website.

Bolsonaro’s other agenda is even shorter: half an hour with Communications Minister Fábio Faria. The meeting is scheduled to start at 4 pm.

Bolsonaro had a free schedule since Friday the 21st, when he returned to Brazil to attend the wake of his mother, Olinda Bolsonaro. On Saturday, he remained in the interior of São Paulo without official commitments. After the wake, he gave denialist statements, called the death of children by Covid ‘insignificant’ and went to a lottery to play in the Mega Sena. On Sunday, already in Brasília, his schedule remained empty.

On Monday the 24th, the Planalto website even registered four events, which were canceled shortly thereafter without justification. On Tuesday, the page also remained empty for no known reason.