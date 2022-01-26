After calling a press conference for this Wednesday, Kalil rules out lockdown: ‘there will be no city closure’

Amid the advance of the Covid-19 pandemic and after calling a press conference for this Wednesday (25), the mayor of Belo Horizonte, Alexandre Kalil (PSD), said on social media that there will be no new lockdown.

On Twitter, Kalil wrote: “There will be no city closure tomorrow, but the pandemic is not over yet. Otherwise, it’s speculation.”

This Wednesday (26), the mayor will talk about the current scenario of the pandemic in the municipality. He will be accompanied by the Secretary of Health, Jackson Machado, and members of the BH Covid Combat Committee. Over the last week, the date was appointed as a time to define possible restrictive measures in the capital.

Since last week, Covid-19 numbers have not improved in BH. The city opened more than 260 beds in 15 days, but the occupancy rate of wards and ICUs remained at a red level, on high alert.

