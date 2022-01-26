After elimination, dawn has reflection and DRs on the game

After the first elimination of the edition, the house of “BBB 22” (Rede Globo) was very reflective about the speech of Tadeu Schmidt, who scolded all the participants in the house and seems to have awakened some to the game.

The first signs that the seed of discord was planted already happened in the early hours of this Wednesday (26), which was marked by a lot of reflection from the cast, DRs and even by the questioning of the edition having ‘flopped’.

Chat with the eliminated

After being the first eliminated in the edition, with 49.31% of the votes, Luciano participated in Rafa Kalimann’s debut in “Chat-Papo com o Eliminado”, where the dancer commented on his desire to be famous and received a lesson from the presenter about fame.

“It’s not wrong for you to wish this for life. If this is your wish, your dream, it’s okay. What many told you in the house is how to conquer it because it’s just a long and maybe even too arduous consequence.”, commented Kalimann.

Luciano also reacted to the number of followers he has gained since he was confined to reality. After saying he wanted at least 500,000 followers, the dancer was surprised to see that the guess came close, with 468,000 followers.

BBB 22: Luciano receives a moral lesson from Rafa Kalimann Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Naiara thanks fans for staying

After returning from the wall, Naiara Azevedo thanked the fans for staying at the house. The singer stated that the fans only let her stay on the program because she asked and said she believed they were doing a joint effort for her to leave when she also asked.

“I’m sure when I said I wanted to leave, my fans must have set up a joint effort to help me leave.”

BBB 22: Naiara celebrates stay in the house Image: Reproduction: Globoplay

seed of chaos planted

After Tadeu’s speech about the participants’ desire to be in the ‘BBB 22’ and demonstrate through the game, Rodrigo and Bárbara starred in a DR that, for a brief moment, looked like it would be the first fight of the program.

Rodrigo understood the presenter’s speech as an “acceptance” for his analysis of the game. In view of this, the commercial manager provoked Barbara, who called the commercial manager paranoid. He, in turn, got nervous and left the room.

The blonde didn’t like Rodrigo’s mockery and called him to talk on the lawn, starting the conversation saying that she won’t play with her brother anymore.

“You won’t hear me call you paranoid again. I never said you were wrong. I say this so that you don’t just think about the game, but about enjoying it all.”, said the sister.

After exchanging statements, the two came to the common point that the game had really begun.

BBB 22: Rodrigo and Barbara have DR on the lawn Image: Reproduction: Globoplay

Natália shoots that sister makes ‘strength to look like Juliette’

For Natalia, Slovenia was not happy with her return from the wall. In addition, the sister believes she “forces the bar to look like Juliette”.

“Juliette is unique, you don’t imitate her. It was a natural sincerity. It’s not forced, you can see that the person is forcing her.”

Rodrigo agreed with Natália and said that Eslô “fell off his horse” when she returned from the wall. The commercial manager also said that he is “almost clashing” with Slovenia and that he can’t stand his voice anymore.

BBB 22: Rodrigo Mussi calls Natália Deodato to talk Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

‘Flopped’?

Still reflecting on Tadeu Schmidt’s speech at dawn, Eliezer, in conversation with Vyni, Maria and Eslô, asked if the public was enjoying it or if the program had ‘flopped’. That is, failed.

“But also, the people want to see trouble, turn on the TV we are singing praises.”, said Vyni, good-naturedly.

Naiara, who listened to the conversation while taking off her makeup, said that “this is the gratitude edition. [o público] they may not be having fun, but we are very much.” Maria, in turn, replied: “This edition is of gratitude. That’s why we’re flopped out there”.