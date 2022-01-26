After hospitalizations triple, SP government announces opening of 700 new beds for Covid | São Paulo

The government of São Paulo announced this Wednesday (26) the opening of 700 new beds exclusive for patients with Covid-19 in the state until February 6th. Of the total, 266 will be Intensive Care Units (ICU) and 434 infirmary.

According to the João Doria (PSDB) management, beds will be opened in state hospitals in 14 regions of the state, including the capital and municipalities of Greater São Paulo and the regional health centers of Araraquara, Baixada Santista, Barretos, Bauru, Franca, Marília, Presidente Prudente, Registro, Ribeirão Preto, São João da Boa Vista, São José do Rio Preto, Sorocaba and Taubaté.

The announcement comes after hospitalizations put pressure on São Paulo’s public and private health system. This Wednesday (26th), the ICU bed occupancy rate arrived at 67.4% in the state and 72.3% in the metropolitan region of the capital. THE occupation of infirmary beds it was from 68.2% in the state and 77.2% in Greater São Paulo. The data includes private and public hospitals dedicated to patients with suspected or confirmed coronavirus.

At the worst moment of the pandemic, in April 2021, the state had more than 14 thousand ICU beds destined for Covid, with an occupancy rate above 90%. More than 500 people died in line waiting for a spot due to the collapse of the system. With the advancement of vaccination and the decrease in cases, part of the exclusive beds for Covid was deactivated in the following months.

The advance of the ômicron variant, however, has put pressure on the health system since December last year.

According to a survey carried out by the TV Globo, The number of patients with Covid admitted to the ICU grew 194% in January. In the first 24 days of the month, the average number of patients was 1,052 for 3,093. The total number of beds increased by only 9%, from 4,346 on January 1st for 4,724 last Monday (24th).

Demand greater than opening

The pressure from the rise in cases of the omicron variant in the state of São Paulo made the occupancy rate of Covid ICU beds rise from 24% to 65% in January. In the first 24 days of the month, the average number of patients almost tripled, from 1,052 to 3,093 (up 194%).

The total number of beds increased by 9%, from 4,346 on January 1st to 4,724 on Monday (24). If the year started with three quarters of the beds vacant, the situation is now practically reversed: two thirds of them are occupied.

On Monday (24), after the release of data by the SP2the City of São Paulo announced the opening of 132 new beds for patients with Covid in the municipal public network, rising to 1,241, according to the municipal secretary of Health, Edson Aparecido, with 82 in the ICU.

According to the municipal secretary of Health, from this measure, the total number of ICU beds will rise from 474 to 556; among infirmary beds, the increase will be from 635 to 685.

For sanitary doctor Walter Cintra Ferreira, professor of hospital administration at Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV), a 65% occupancy rate in the ICU in the state is still considered “comfortable”, but the trend of increased demand is what is most worrying. .

“What really worries me is the trend. There was an abrupt rise, that’s the big concern,” he said. “With this speed of ascent, we are very uncomfortable, we are worried, the authorities need to be very attentive, mobilized.”

According to him, “it is clear from the graph that, if this trend continues, we will reach 100% very quickly and there will be people dying again due to lack of ICU”.

The expert points out that the accumulated learning of the pandemic from the beginning indicates that measures to expand beds alone do not solve the problem of containing the disease.

“The things that have to be done are the same from the beginning. It’s no use holding the pandemic on the hospital side, we have to hold it on the contamination side, so that people don’t get sick. There is no structure that can handle if people abandon isolation and protection measures. Which is what they are doing.” (Walter Cintra Ferreira, sanitary physician)

The doctor reinforced the recommendations for the use of masks, social distance and the need to avoid agglomerations. “Anyone who hasn’t had the vaccine has to take it. And children have to be vaccinated as soon as possible,” he added.