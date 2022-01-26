After lying, Zambelli confesses that he used public money to go to the US

Zambelli speaking at Congress
Zambelli admits he traveled to the US using public money. Image: Reproduction

Bolsonar federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP) admitted that she traveled to the United States with public money, in an Instagram post on Tuesday (25). “The Chamber sent a deputy to another country on an official mission to defend life from conception”, wrote the deputy.

She went to Washington on Saturday (22) to participate in an anti-abortion event called the National March for Life.

The Bolsonarista’s tour cost R$ 10,939.68 to the public coffers. She received four and a half nights, worth R$2,431.04 each. The data can be found on the transparency portal of the Chamber of Deputies.

Zambelli tried to claim, previously, that he used his own resources on the trip to participate in the March.

See, below, the publication in which she goes back and admits that she was “sent by the Chamber”.

The publication of Carla Zambelli. Image: Reproduction
The publication of Carla Zambelli. Image: Reproduction

Carla Zambelli, federal deputy for the PSL in the state of São Paulo, participated in a meeting with former advisor to former president Donal Trump Jason Miller. On the occasion, she presented Miller with a drink in a suitcase with the name of President Bolsonaro (PL).

The former advisor tweeted “good discussion with deputy @CarlaZambelli38 today about freedom of expression, socialism, right to self-defense (especially for Brazilian farmers!), #GETTR, and of course, president @jairbolsonaro!” (free translation).

