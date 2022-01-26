After three years of decline, shark bite cases are on the rise again

After three consecutive years of worldwide decline, the number of shark bites in humans increased in 2021, with a total of 73 unprovoked incidents. The data, published this week by the Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack Archive (ISAF), also includes 39 provoked shark bites and nine deaths that occurred throughout the year.

The number of unprovoked bites in 2021 is in line with the five-year global average of 72 a year, but contrasts sharply with the 52 confirmed bites recorded in 2020, which was the lowest number documented in more than a decade. While the exact cause of the reversal is unclear, ISAF manager Tyler Bowling attributes part of the trend to beach closures associated with Covid-19 restrictions.

Impact of the pandemic

“Shark bites dropped dramatically in 2020 due to the pandemic. Last year was much more typical, with average numbers of bites from a variety of species and deaths caused by great whites, bull sharks and tiger sharks,” Bowling said.

The number of fatal unprovoked shark encounters also remained high in 2021, with the majority occurring in the South Pacific. There were six confirmed deaths in Australia, New Caledonia and New Zealand, while single incidents occurred in South Africa, Brazil and the United States. Great white sharks (Carcharodon carcharias) were characteristically the main culprits for unprovoked deaths.

While ISAF investigates all reported shark bites, it emphasizes unprovoked ones, which are defined as incidents that occurred in the shark’s natural habitat without human provocation. This helps researchers to understand the animals’ natural behavior, which can contribute to the development of mitigation measures.

Numbers at a glance

The United States continues to lead the world in the annual number of shark bites, with a total of 47 in 2021, representing 64% of global cases. Of these, all but five occurred along the Atlantic coast.

As in previous years, Australia had the second highest number of bites globally with 12 in total, representing a drop from the five-year global average of 16 bites. Australia also had three deaths, which, while down from last year’s six, was still the highest count of any country in 2021. Brazil and New Zealand had three bites each, while Canada, Ecuador and Saint Kitts and Nevis followed with one. single incident.

Shark bites resumed in South Africa in 2021, after zero incidents reported the year before. Great white sharks are believed to be common off the coast of Cape Town, but after a pod of orcas (Orcinus orca), known for preying on sharks, migrated to the region in 2017, sightings of great whites have become rare there.

Irregular reports

“We don’t know how often orcas kill great whites, but when they do, they seem to have a preference for the oily liver and leave the rest. As of 2021, however, white sharks appear to have migrated eastward, and are now seen more along the Wild Coast of South Africa,” Bowling said. As a result, three shark bites were reported in the country in 2021, one of which was fatal.

Despite the easing of COVID-19 travel and recreation restrictions, reports of shark bites remain erratic as first responders and coroners continue to deal with a high number of deaths from the virus. As a result, the number of unconfirmed shark bites in 2021 was high for the second year in a row, with 14 alleged incidents still being investigated and one occurrence where a designation could not be made.

Perspective patterns

While the past year has seen a dramatic increase in shark bites and a high number of mortalities, both remain well within long-term averages. As more people flock to warm beaches, shark encounters are becoming more common, especially in Florida, which has the second highest population growth rate in the United States. However, long-term deaths are becoming less frequent.

“The overall decline in mortality from shark bites is likely due to a combination of improved beach safety protocols around the world and a decrease in the number of sharks of various species in coastal waters,” said Gavin Naylor, director of the shark program. Florida Museum Shark Research Survey. “The increase in 2020 and 2021 is almost certainly due to the increasing number of great white sharks, which have been increasing in several locations, likely in response to a boom in the seal populations on which they feed.”

The majority of individuals (51%) bitten by sharks were surfers or boarders who spend a significant amount of time in the water in and around surf zones. This narrow swath of water, where waves that may have traveled hundreds of miles finally latch onto the coastal seafloor and tumble over, creates the perfect environment for surfers and sharks.

Marine shores and estuaries are a favorite feeding place for a variety of fish, which take advantage of the tides to find new food and scour near the shallow seafloor for plants and invertebrates. These smaller fish, in turn, attract sharks, which sometimes mistake humans for prey.

Tips to avoid incidents

“For blacktip sharks in Florida, it’s most often a case of mistaken identity,” Bowling said.

Blacktip sharks (Carcharhinus limbatus) are likely responsible for the majority of bites in Florida, which consistently has the highest bite count of any geographic area in recent decades. These relatively small sharks hunt in warm waters close to shores, where they use the shallow waters to avoid predators of their own, including great hammerhead sharks (Sphyrna mokarran) and bull sharks (Carcharhinus leucas).

The shallow waters and turbulent waves in the surf zones lift sediment that makes it difficult for sharks to see their prey, Naylor explained. “About 60% of all bites we have recorded are in low-visibility water.”

ISAF provides a wide range of suggestions on how to lessen your chances of being bitten by a shark, how to avoid splashing in open water, which sharks can mistake for fish in trouble. Reflective jewelry should also be avoided as it can sparkle in sunlight, resembling iridescent fish scales.

ISAF makes available to interested parties a abstract (in English) on shark bites in 2021.

