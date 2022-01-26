After website goes offline, BC suspends consultation of forgotten BRL 8 billion

After the Central Bank website went offline twice, the institution decided to suspend access to the SVR (Values ​​Receivable System). According to the bank, the demand for the system was “far higher than expected”, which caused the problem.

The increase in hits caused instability both on the SVR page itself and on the BC, Registrato and Minha Vida Financeira websites.

“We are working so that the functioning of the sites is normalized as soon as possible and also for the return of the SVR”, informed the Central Bank in a note. “We will keep the public informed of these developments and apologize for the inconvenience,” the statement added.

The Central Bank announced the release of the platform where customers can check if they have money to receive from a bank last night. This morning, the site started working again with slowness and instability, but then it went down again.

Launched yesterday by the BC, the SVR is a system that allows citizens and companies to check if they have any “forgotten” money to receive from banks and other entities in the financial system.

The consultation of bank debts can be done on the page “My Financial Life” only using the company’s CPF or CNPJ. According to the BC, the information made available in the new service is the responsibility of the institutions themselves, but the agency estimates that there are about R$ 8 billion in resources in this condition.