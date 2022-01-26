All payments for the week

Millions of Brazilians will have access to a series of social and pension benefits until the end of this week. The new payments will serve retirees and pensioners, low-income families and workers with a formal contract.

Find out who will receive the Auxílio Brasil, the gas voucher, the benefits of the National Social Security Institute (INSS), the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) and the PIS/Pasep allowance until January 29.

Brazil aid

The program is paying R$400 per family, in the order of the final digit of their Social Registration Number (NIS). In January, more than 2.7 million people joined the Auxílio Brasil payroll. See who gets the money until next Friday the 28th:

final NIS Payday 7 January 26 8 January 27 9 January 28

national gas voucher

The first transfers of the Auxílio Gás dos Brasileiros have been taking place since the 18th to about 5.5 million beneficiaries. Each family will be entitled to 50% of the average value of the 13kg cylinder every two months. In January, the benefit amount was fixed at R$ 52. The dates are the same as those of Auxílio Brasil:

final NIS Payday 7 January 26 8 January 27 9 January 28

INSS

Retirees, pensioners and other insured persons of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) who receive up to one minimum wage will also have access to the values ​​this week. For those who earn more than the national floor, the transfers begin in February. See the dates:

Final card number Payday 1 January 25th two January 26 3 January 27 4 January 28

FGTS

Those who opted for the anniversary withdrawal from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) can withdraw part of the balance from their linked accounts. The redemption is available from the first working day of the worker’s month of birth:

Birthday month Deadline to withdraw January 01/03 to 03/31 February 02/01 to 04/29 March 03/02 to 05/31 April 01/04 to 30/06 May 05/02 to 07/29 June 01/06 to 31/08 July 01/07 to 30/09 August 08/01 to 10/31 September 9/1 to 11/30 October 10/03 to 12/30 November 11/01 to 01/31/2023 December 12/01 to 02/28/2023

PIS/Pasep salary bonus

The benefit paid in 2022 is aimed at workers who received an average salary of up to two minimum wages in 2020. Each citizen will be entitled to up to BRL 1,212, according to the number of months they worked with a formal contract in the aforementioned year.

There will be no transfer of the PIS/Pasep salary allowance this week, as payments begin in February. See the expected dates:

Private company employee

Birth month Payday January february 8 February February, 10th March February 15th April February 17th May February 22 June February, 24 July March, 15 August March 17 September March 22 October March 24 November March 29th December March 31