All payments for the week

Millions of Brazilians will have access to a series of social and pension benefits until the end of this week. The new payments will serve retirees and pensioners, low-income families and workers with a formal contract.

Find out who will receive the Auxílio Brasil, the gas voucher, the benefits of the National Social Security Institute (INSS), the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) and the PIS/Pasep allowance until January 29.

Brazil aid

The program is paying R$400 per family, in the order of the final digit of their Social Registration Number (NIS). In January, more than 2.7 million people joined the Auxílio Brasil payroll. See who gets the money until next Friday the 28th:

final NIS Payday
7January 26
8January 27
9January 28

national gas voucher

The first transfers of the Auxílio Gás dos Brasileiros have been taking place since the 18th to about 5.5 million beneficiaries. Each family will be entitled to 50% of the average value of the 13kg cylinder every two months. In January, the benefit amount was fixed at R$ 52. The dates are the same as those of Auxílio Brasil:

final NIS Payday
7January 26
8January 27
9January 28

INSS

Retirees, pensioners and other insured persons of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) who receive up to one minimum wage will also have access to the values ​​this week. For those who earn more than the national floor, the transfers begin in February. See the dates:

Final card numberPayday
1January 25th
twoJanuary 26
3January 27
4January 28

FGTS

Those who opted for the anniversary withdrawal from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) can withdraw part of the balance from their linked accounts. The redemption is available from the first working day of the worker’s month of birth:

Birthday monthDeadline to withdraw
January01/03 to 03/31
February02/01 to 04/29
March03/02 to 05/31
April01/04 to 30/06
May05/02 to 07/29
June01/06 to 31/08
July01/07 to 30/09
August08/01 to 10/31
September9/1 to 11/30
October10/03 to 12/30
November11/01 to 01/31/2023
December12/01 to 02/28/2023

PIS/Pasep salary bonus

The benefit paid in 2022 is aimed at workers who received an average salary of up to two minimum wages in 2020. Each citizen will be entitled to up to BRL 1,212, according to the number of months they worked with a formal contract in the aforementioned year.

There will be no transfer of the PIS/Pasep salary allowance this week, as payments begin in February. See the expected dates:

  • Private company employee
Birth monthPayday
Januaryfebruary 8
FebruaryFebruary, 10th
MarchFebruary 15th
AprilFebruary 17th
MayFebruary 22
JuneFebruary, 24
JulyMarch, 15
AugustMarch 17
SeptemberMarch 22
OctoberMarch 24
NovemberMarch 29th
DecemberMarch 31
end of registrationPayday
0 and 1February 15th
2 and 3February 17th
4February 22
5February, 24
6March, 15
7March 17
8March 22
9March 24

