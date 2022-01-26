Amazon Brazil shows possible bug in the coupon system and users make free purchases

On Wednesday morning (25) hundreds of Amazon users identified a possible flaw in the store’s coupon system allowing more than one promotional code to be added during purchase, an alleged bug that allowed zero-cost purchases by adding several vouchers released by the company.

As shown by the Downdetector portal, responsible for monitoring the functioning of apps in real time and services, around 8 am today (26) the Amazon platform began to experience instability on the website, order completion and application, problems that correspond to 73%, 14% and 14% according to users, respectively.

On Twitter, the subject “Amazon” entered the trending topics in Brazil with thousands of users posting possible discount coupons on the social network and revealing which products could be purchased at zero cost. In total, more than 40,000 mentions were made in the last few hours.

According to people who were able to take advantage of the offer, the cumulative coupons were compatible with Kindle and books, but only available to new accounts on the platform.

It seems, the company quickly suspended the validity of cumulative coupons made available to users and no longer allows new customers to link multiple vouchers to get up to 100% off the final product value, withdrawal confirmed by our team.

THE AllCellular contacted Amazon to obtain more information about what happened and to verify with the company whether orders placed with zero value will be honored or cancelled. We have not had a response yet, but this article will be updated when there is a statement.

