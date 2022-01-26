Amazon: Error Allows Customers to Order Without Paying Anything – News

Social networks dawned, this Wednesday (26), full of posts from people who claim they were able to purchase products on Amazon for free.

Apparently, the online retail giant’s platform had a mistake that started to accept the use of multiple coupons in the same purchase. In a normal situation, each discount code can be used only once and it is not possible to use more than one per order.

According to a customer’s post on Twitter, it was possible to finalize the purchase of a Kindle, the company’s digital reader, which costs almost R$399, for R$79.05, after a discount of R$328.85 obtained with the use of various discount coupons.

Another customer posted a print of the order confirmation screen with a discount on the total value of the Kindle and still with the delivery forecast of the purchase. There are also reports of people who managed to zero the value of a large purchase of books through the platform.

A list of almost 20 discount codes is circulating on social media, but some of the coupons have already stopped working and others have returned to only giving the discount programmed for a purchase.

The sheer number of posts on Twitter about what is happening has put the terms "Kindle", "Amazon" and "Jeff Bezos" at the top of the list of trending topics of the social network in Brazil during the morning.

THE R7 contacted Amazon to find out what caused the failure and whether products purchased using coupons will be delivered, but have had no response so far.