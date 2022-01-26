Anac authorizes delivery of iFood with a drone, but it won’t go to your window – 01/26/2022

iFood is the first company authorized to use drones in the delivery of meals and products in Brazil. Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency) granted permission last Friday (21).

The authorization is restricted to the DLV-1 NEO drone, which can operate daily commercial flights, including in urban areas, respecting the determined safety margins. Deliveries can take place within 3km radius, with loads of up to 2.5kg.

The iFood work will be carried out in partnership with the company Speedbird Aero, which manufactures the drones and carries out the operation.

How is the drone authorized for work

Small, 1.5m high and 1.2m wide, the model was developed specifically for the purpose of making deliveries.

Without camera vision, the drone is programmed to follow a pre-established path — it performs the flight, landing and take-off autonomously (without the need for human interference), using the 4G connection network.

In addition, it is equipped with six engines, two GPS devices and an emergency parachute, and can fly at a speed of up to 32 km/h at an altitude of 60 meters.

“The use of drones to deliver goods is one of the most anticipated applications of the technology. Brazil is at the forefront,” said Roberto José Silveira Honorato, airworthiness superintendent at Anac.

For Manoel Coelho, executive president of Speedbird Aero, among the benefits involved in the new modality are: the reduction of delivery time and reduction of costs and pollutant emissions.

Drone DLV-1 NEO in “droneport” Image: iFood Disclosure

What changes in deliveries?

Don’t expect a futuristic drone to show up at your door or window with your food. Only part of the journey will be carried out by the small aircraft, which carry the order between “droneports” – such as a helipad for drones, a safe and specific area for landings and take-offs.

Only then can the package be collected by a courier who works with the platform. Afterwards, the person will take the food/product to the customer’s house, in traditional ways (motorcycle, scooter or bicycle).

The process, according to iFood, can reduce delivery time by up to 80%.

“It’s the beginning of a change that brings new ways and will speed up deliveries in different contexts as we put the use of an air modal in part of a delivery route”, says Fernando Martins, head of logistics and innovation at iFood.

For about two years, foodtech has been testing the technology in Brazil. The first experiments took place in Campinas (SP), with restaurants in a mall. Last year, a more challenging operation took place in the Northeast, connecting two cities separated by a river.

The tests were also authorized by Anac, through a Certificate of Authorization for Experimental Flight (CAVE). Successful, they have proven the safety and efficiency of the delivery operation with RPA (Remotely Piloted Aircraft) on BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) routes.

Experience in Sergipe

In Sergipe, the intercity operation worked in an experimental phase at the end of 2021, with delivery from McDonald’s and Madero restaurant chains. The flights took place between the capital, Aracaju, and Barra dos Coqueiros, in an unprecedented route, flying over the Sergipe River.

Departing from the RioMar Aracaju mall, the drone traveled 2.8 km until it landed at a “droneport” in the neighboring municipality. The journey — which would normally take between 25 and 55 minutes, depending on traffic, through the only access bridge between the two municipalities — was made in 5 minutes and 20 seconds by the aircraft.

One of the first to receive a delivery that crossed the skies of Sergipe was the lawyer Alexandre Hardman. “If I went out to eat there [na capital], it would take two hours, because of the traffic. As we are outside of Grande Aracaju, few restaurants there deliver here. Before, our option was restricted. Now, I believe it will increase.”

“And it’s a good thing: it comes, goes down, unpacks and then takes off immediately. I thought the equipment and organization were fantastic. It looks like something out of a movie”, says Hardman, who can see the “droneport” from his window.

With the definitive authorization, more tests will be able to start in new locations of the country.