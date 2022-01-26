analysts say EA acquisition would be a good

After Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, a possible response from Sony is awaited by the community. According to a team of analysts at Enders Analysis, EA — which owns FIFA, NHL and Medal of Honor — “is one of the favorites”, but the value of US$ 37 billion hinders such plans.

In the article shared by The Hollywood Reporter, “cheaper” options were also presented. Ubisoft and Take-Two would be more interesting for the Japanese giant, if it intends to fight back and buy some publisher in the industry.

In one of the hypotheses, if Sony does not turn its eyes to Electronic Arts, a possible merger of Disney (ESPN) with the publisher would end up more fruitful. A sports “metaverse” could be created and in the view of the experts, this would become a beneficial digital expansion for the digital future of entertainment for both.

Other analysts have already pointed to Spartacus – the speculated new model of PS Plus – as a way for the PlayStation owner to react in the market. The fact is that, after Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard, the Japanese giant’s shares plummeted by US$ 20 billion.

Sony Consoles Will Have Call of Duty Until 2023, After That “God Only Knows”

Activision, as reported by Bloomberg, plans to release Warzone 2 and the next two Call of Duty on PlayStation. After 2023, it is not so certain that more games will come to the platform. Understand!