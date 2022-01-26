Anatel seized 3.3 million irregular products in 2021

More than 3.3 million non-approved devices were withdrawn from circulation throughout 2021 throughout Brazil, by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), according to the balance released on Friday (21). The seizures were the result of operations linked to the Action Plan to Combat Piracy (PACP) of the agency.

According to the regulatory agency, most of the pirated products seized are classified as restricted radiation equipment. In this category are items such as headphones, speakers, wireless mouse, wireless keyboard, smart watches, and microphones.

The devices included in the classification totaled more than 1 million items embargoed, followed by shippers, with more than 951 thousand units withdrawn from circulation. You smart TV boxes, used to access closed channels and streaming services illegally, also appear in the spotlight, with 805,000 devices confiscated.

Part of Anatel's seizures took place in ports.Part of Anatel’s seizures took place in ports.Source: Pixabay

The list also includes items such as optical equipment (231 thousand), pay TV decoder (168 thousand), optical cable (35 thousand), batteries (32 thousand), signal booster (15 thousand), data network equipment (7 thousand), antennas (5 thousand) and metallic cable (2 thousand). On the other hand, the low number of irregular cell phones draws attention, with only 282 units.

millionaire amount

In the PACP actions carried out during the last 12 months, most of the products seized (2.9 million) were in places such as postal distribution centers, couriers, ports and airports. The survey also pointed out that all confiscated devices were valued at around R$ 393 million.

Since the creation of Anatel’s anti-piracy program, in 2018, more than 4.2 million unapproved telecommunications equipment were seized, sealed or retained by the agency. This amount represents an estimated amount of R$475.8 million.

Project operations became more expressive from the second half of 2020 onwards, when the agency began to count on greater support from the IRS.

See list of seized products and values

ItemUnitsValue
antennas5,006BRL 126,100
batteries32,578BRL 121,015
signal jammer/jammer82BRL 85,850
metallic cable2,626BRL 247,006
optical cable35,001BRL 900,200
chargers951,906BRL 15,112,158
Cell phones282BRL 253,452
Pay TV decoder168,432BRL 92,498,985
Restricted radiation equipment1,025,321BRL 60,729,579
data network equipment7,777BRL 366,093
optical equipment231,381BRL 2,166,207
signal booster15,055BRL 1,493,000
smart TV box805,056BRL 215,111,612
Others61,437BRL 4,724,688
Total3,341,940BRL 394,232,989

