Angelica vents after fan commits suicide due to transphobia | celebrities

Angelica and Babalu VendraminyInternet reproduction

Published 01/25/2022 10:26

Rio – Presenter Angélica made an outburst on social networks, this Tuesday, due to the death of a fan. According to the artist, Babalu Vendraminy committed suicide after being a victim of transphobia. Angelica then asked for respect for the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Respect. Today I came to talk about respect. A pain, actually. We live in an oppressive society, in a country that has the highest mortality rate for transvestites and trans people. At the same time, we are the country that consumes the most content transsexual pornography in the world. There is a culture of oppression being constantly fed, generating situations of prejudice, of violence to the community on a daily basis”, said Angélica in Stories, from Instagram.

“Why am I saying this? A very dear fan unfortunately – victim of these prejudices and violence – took her own life. After taking away from herself the freedom to be who she is. Today Babalu leaves us. A wonderful fan, for a long time date, has accompanied me since the beginning of my career. I am here to leave a huge hug for all family and friends. May your passage be light and peaceful, with lots of light”, concluded the presenter.