Animals are found dead in an overcrowded kennel freezer in JF – Gerais

Civil Police carried out an operation at the site this morning (25/1) (photo: Civil Police and social networks / councilor Ktia Franco and Felipe Bejani) Seven animals were found dead inside a freezer at the Municipal Kennel of the Municipality of Juiz de Fora, in the Zona da Mata of Minas Gerais, this Tuesday (25/1). The place – which has a capacity for 500 animals, but shelters more than 1,200 – was the target of an operation by the Civil Police of Minas Gerais (PCMG) this morning to investigate complaints of mistreatment. In a press release, the city’s Communications Secretary, Márcio Guerra, denies all the accusations, but confirms that the space manager asked for his resignation (Read the City Hall communiqué in full at the end of the report).

The investigations began through councilor Ktia Franco (PSC), who called the Military Police (PM) last Sunday (23/1) after verifying, during an inspection in the space, the deterioration in the health of the animals. In addition to the precarious structure, the kennel was found in unsanitary conditions, with many dogs, for example, living with their own feces.

According to Ktia, there was no veterinarian in charge at the time of the visit and very thin dogs were found, who could not get up because they were so weak, and cats sneezing blood and with sporotrichosis – a mycosis caused by a fungus that takes advantage of open wounds to enter the hospital. body and ends up causing serious damage to the skin, muscles and even bones in more severe cases.

“In all, I managed to remove four dogs and three cats that were in a more critical situation. Many others had to be removed from there, but they wouldn’t allow it. They also did not let the vet I took into the kennel to assess the situation of the animals”, explains the councilor in an interview with the State of Mines, emphasizing that the situation in space is chaotic.

State deputy Noraldino Jnior (PSC), responsible for calling the Civil Police, says on his social media that deaths in the kennel are occurring frequently, according to complaints he has received.

“According to the information [recebidas nas denncias], in the period every day between Friday, from 2 pm, to Monday, in the morning, the animals are unattended or supervised, which is why, when they arrive to clean the stalls every Monday, the animals employees often find dead animals due to the weekend of abandonment”, says the deputy, who also serves as president of the Environment Commission of the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais.

Manager of the place was not found, which made the arrest unfeasible, says delegate

The head of the Civil Police’s Animal Abuse Assistance Center, delegate Rafael Gomes, the PCMG team said that medical evaluations are being carried out.

“We noticed, as soon as we arrived at the site, some animals attacking others due to overcrowding and lack of adequate separation. A veterinarian will issue a report on the situation and, within 30 days, we will have access to the document”, he explains.

“During the operation, the site manager was not at the Municipal Kennel, a fact that made it impossible for her to be caught in the act. Diligences were carried out in order to locate her, but without success. In any case, she will be summoned to be heard at the police station in the coming days”, he emphasizes, noting that other employees will also be heard at the police unit.

public hearing

In addition to the police investigations initiated by the Civil Police, a public hearing, requested by councilor Ktia Franco, was filed with the City Council and should be held on February 14, at 3:00 pm, to discuss the topic.

Previously, on August 26, Ktia had already requested several clarifications from the Executive regarding the structure, care and services available to animals. At the time, the councilor already pointed out the situation of mistreatment in the kennel. “However, to this day they have not given me any feedback”, he says.

Precariousness of the Municipal Kennel An old problem

The precariousness of the Municipal Kennel is something that has been dragging on for some years in the municipality and, therefore, is not new to the judges who follow the local news.

However, the situation began to worsen in early 2021. The increase in the kennel’s population was not accompanied by investments by the Government and, consequently, the state of calamity was installed in the space.

As a palliative measure, the Municipality of Juiz de Fora launched in January last year the platform entitled “Me Adota A”. The attempt to encourage adoption – with the scheduling of visits and the availability of photos of dogs and cats online –, however, was not able to release the high number of dogs and cats far beyond the capacity limit. of the place.

City Hall denies accusations and says that the kennel manager asked for exoneration

In a video sent to the press by the city hall, the Communications Secretary, Márcio Guerra says that there was no situation of ill-treatment and that the veterinarian and kennel manager Rondnia Muniz asked to be removed from his position due to the way in which the complaints came to light.

“Since the beginning of our government, there has been an increase in abandoned dogs and cats due to the pandemic. This generated an accumulation of animals inside the Municipal Kennel. The referred animals arrive in a situation of abandonment, mistreatment, often being run over, requiring care that requires, among other measures, a quarantine situation”, begins the secretary.

“The animals that were shown on social media arrived at the kennel weakened and were very well treated. As the report made by the Municipal Animal Protection Council on December 28 attests, all other animals are in good health. There is no shortage of quality feed or medicines. The Municipal Kennel welcomes all these animals and has made every effort to donate them”, he continues. Finally, Mrcio Guerra says that the Municipal Kennel “is not a veterinary hospital, but a space for animals in a situation of vulnerability”, thus not being the place to attend to “customer and political situations”.

“The city government repudiates the harassment suffered by workers at the Municipal Kennel in recent days and regrets the political use of such an important cause as the animal cause. This is not how we are going to offer solutions to the challenges that the management of the Municipal Kennel has to face”, he concludes. Read the letter with the resignation request of manager Rondnia Muniz

“Juiz de Fora, January 25, 2022

Excellency Mrs. Mayor

Margarida Salomo

With my most cordial greetings, I write to communicate my resignation from the position of manager of the Department of Animal Health.

I make this decision because I believe we have reached a limit situation. In less than three days, twice the Municipal Kennel was the target of political attacks, falsely masked as concern for the animals sheltered there.

What we witnessed on these two occasions, Madam Mayor, was the attempt to invade the municipal property, the clear practice of moral harassment against municipal employees, the most unfair disqualification of professionals who for more than a decade have dedicated themselves body and soul to the cause of protection animal. What we are witnessing, Madam Mayor, is that the cause of animal protection is abandoned, passed over, sacrificed in favor of a mere dispute of political interests, of mere pre-electoral clientelism.

Madam Mayor, when accepting the position of department manager, I had only one thing in mind: that our mission would be to develop and consolidate a public policy for animal protection. Therefore, we undertook several actions to improve the structure and services provided there. Yes, we still have a long way to go, but I’m very proud of how much we’ve accomplished. For that very reason, I will not hesitate to defend my honor, even outside the Department, by suing those who operated for defaming my reputation.

I thank you in advance for the trust you have placed in me and for all the support you have given to our department. My utmost certainty is that the unfortunate scenes of the last few days will be left behind, and the republican spirit and the truest sense of militancy in favor of animal protection will be rescued.”