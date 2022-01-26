Anvisa notifies manufacturers of two treatments against Covid

US agency suspended on Monday (24) emergency use authorization for etesevimab + banlanivimab and casirivimab + indevimab

Anvisa informed this Tuesday (25) have notified the companies Eli Lily and Roche to present justifications for maintaining the authorization for the emergency use of the products etesevimab + banlanivimab and casirivimab + indevimab, respectively.

The treatments, approved by Anvisa in mid-2021, had their authorization suspended yesterday by the FDA, the American ‘Anvisa’, which understood that they do not work against the Ômicron variant.

“The issue involving variants circulating in the national territory is very relevant and must be constantly evaluated”, said Anvisa, in a press release.

“In addition, according to the vote of the rapporteur at the time of approval, it is the company’s obligation to monitor the effectiveness profile of this drug against the new variant strains of the new coronavirus and communicate the results to Anvisa for constant evaluation of the benefit-risk profile.”

