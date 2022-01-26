Arceus – New trailer highlights Pokémon evolutions, new scenarios and history involving Arceus – Switch Brasil

The Pokemon Company in conjunction with developer Game Freak today released a new trailer for Pokemon Legends: Arceus in which it highlights the evolutions of Pokémon, new scenarios and the story involving Arceus.

Check the details below:

History



Arceus, the Alpha Pokémon, shaped everything in the world.

During your adventure, you will explore and investigate the Hisui region, bond further with the leaders of the Diamond Clan and the Pearl Clan, and eventually be drawn to the mysteries surrounding Arceus.

It seems that the mysteries surrounding Arceus may be revealed at the summit of Mount Coronet, which towers over the Hisui region.

The spacetime rift that appeared in the sky over Mount Coronet

Over the summit of Mount Coronet, cracks appeared in the sky that tinged it with a dangerous, premonitory hue. The inhabitants of the Hisui region call this phenomenon the “space-time rift” and fear it, as they do not know what this omen truly means. However, it seems that the main cause behind this appearance could have to do with a certain Pokémon…

The mysterious temple that rises on top of the mountain

There is a magnificent temple at the top of Mount Coronet. Built in antiquity, it’s filled with incredible statues of Pokémon that have been blessed with special protection, including Noble Pokémon. Only those who manage to overcome the difficult path to the top of the mountain will be able to visit this temple. You will have to train and become stronger together with your Pokémon if you want to see the temple with your own eyes.

pokemon



Check out the silhouette of the final evolutions of the starter Pokémon, which will now feature Hisui forms and new types: