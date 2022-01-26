Arthur Aguiar confesses that betrayals motivated him to go to reality TV News

Arthur Aguiar confessed that he entered BBB 22 to clean up his image after having the betrayals committed during his marriage to Maíra Cardi exposed. On Monday night (24), the singer and actor said that his intention on the Globo reality show is to be loved by the public again.

In the outside area of ​​the house, the heartthrob opened his heart with fellow cabin crew Tiago Abravanel and Jade Picon. According to the brother, a message seen on the social network made all the difference.

“I printed [a mensagem] and I sent it to my team because I thought it was very strong, which was like this: ‘I hope it’s true that he [Arthur] in between [no BBB], because I want to be able to like him again and not feel ashamed’. I found it very strong. I printed it and sent it to everyone. That’s about it,” he recalled.

Then, the husband of the slimming coach rambled on about the trajectory he intends to walk in reality.

For me to find myself again, to be in my essence and to be able to show people, especially those who like me, that it’s worth liking me, that there’s a reason why they like me, that what happened in my life It’s not me.

Aguiar told his friends that he wants to leave the betrayals and shacks of his marriage in the past. “That is part of my story, it is a point within my story. My story is this big, within my story there is an event that is that”, he said.

