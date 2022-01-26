At BBB Tá On, Luciano delivers ‘preparation’ to be famous: ‘Trained my autograph’ | BBB Podcast It’s On

First eliminated from BBB 22, Luciano is in BBB It’s On ! Jeska Grecco and Samir Duarte talk to the participant (Jeska in person, even!) for a chat about what could be done in a week of confinement, what was left to show and also about fame, the ex-brother’s great goal. On this subject, he delivers:

“I practiced my autograph.”

We still haven’t had BBB 22’s first kiss, but Luciano could easily have been the protagonist of the moment. The former BBB declared, still in confinement, that the moment could happen with some participants in the house – men and women.

The kiss ended up being just a possibility. Luciano says that, especially at the party, his attention was focused on Alok’s show and the atmosphere of celebration.

“Kissing on the mouth was the last thing I was thinking about.”

With more than 500,000 followers on his social networks (and counting) and a former participant in a reality show that has millions of viewers, Luciano can already say that, yes, he is famous. The stated goal bothered him, and the ex-brother believes it was misinterpreted, but admits:

“The way I expressed myself was extremely pretentious.”

In the chat, Luciano remembers that he is an actor and dancer – that is, he wants to be recognized for his work. Hence the fame he so desires. Plus, yes, he would love to be recognized on the streets.

“If that doesn’t happen I will be very sad.”

Speaking of inspirations for fame, Luciano says that the player Cristiano Ronaldo is one of them. He recalls a video in which the star appears in a restaurant, drinking coffee and serving fans, and reveals that this moment has become his “goal of stardom”. Finally, the ex-brother sends a message:

“Anyone who wants to take a picture with me can come and I’ll take it!”

Do you think being famous is easy? Not even! To find out if Luciano is really ready for this, Jeska and Samir created a little game called “All in the name of fame”. In the joke, the ex-BBB responds what he would do in hypothetical situations related to stardom and if he would use it to do things like eat for free in restaurants, skip lines at nightclubs and general catch. He even tells of his dream of participating in events like Farofa da Gkay.

Proving that he is focused on being a down-to-earth celebrity, Luciano warns:

“Even if I’m over the top, I want someone to catch my eye and say, ‘Do you remember what you said on the podcast?’.”