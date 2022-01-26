Attack on German university leaves one dead and several injured

Abhishek Pratap posted on 01/24/2022 11:14

posted on 01/24/2022 11:14

Berlin, Germany- Several people were injured on Monday in an attack on the University of Heidelberg, committed by a man with a long gun and ended up dead, police said.

“A lone attacker injured several people in an auditorium with a long gun. The attacker died,” Mannheim Police said in a statement.

According to public broadcaster Südwestrundfunk (SWR), the university asked its students by email not to travel to the campus in the Neuenheimer Feld neighborhood for the time being.

Although “there is no longer an imminent threat,” according to SWR.

The German firearms law was tightened in Germany after two attacks on schools in the eastern city of Erfurt in April 2002 and the city of Winnenden (southwest) in March 2009.

