Attention, engineers: Google will open 200 jobs in Brazil by 2023

For those engineers who have always dreamed of working in a company like Google, the time may have come. The giant announced that it intends to hire 200 new employees by the end of 2023.

Google’s idea is to double the engineering staff in the country, from the current 200 workers to 400. In addition, there will be a greater movement to hire black professionals.

“We believe that investing in racial equity and inclusion in the labor market is urgent and must be the responsibility of all organizations. Furthermore, we are sure that the representation of our workforce allows us to create more useful products for all people” – Daniel Borges, Google Recruitment leader for Latin America.

Among the vacancies, there are 100% remote work options and face-to-face work in the cities of Sao Paulo and Belo Horizonte. Currently, Google’s Engineering Center in Brazil is located in Belo Horizonte. Face-to-face work, however, has a hybrid model of three days in the office and two remote days, which can vary according to the needs of the role. Google also highlights that going to the office is voluntary due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Today, Brazil is one of the most important markets for us, appearing among the ‘top 5’ in the list of the company’s nine products with more than one billion users […] Investing in local talent helps us to have a ‘Brazilian look’ for these products and, at the same time, shows the world the innovative capacity of our professionals, as we are talking about solutions used globally.” – Fabio Coelho, president of Google Brazil.

Some vacancies are already open, in areas such as privacy, data security and computer engineering at different levels. The options can be found in the “Jobs” tab on the home page of Google Careers website. To apply, simply click on one of the opportunities and select the “Apply” option.

There are also subscription channels dedicated to the black community and vacancies identified with the add-on “Black Community Inclusion”, but all vacancies are open to these professionals.

