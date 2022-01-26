B747 plane “sits” on its back because of Elpida

Image: Alex Filippopoulos





A classic -200 series Jumbo Jet aircraft ended up “sitting” on its tail this beginning of the week due to the weight of the snow accumulated on its tail.

The fact happened at Ellinikon International Airport, in Greece, a city that suffered from a heavy snowfall on Monday, January 24, as well as in neighboring Turkey. As we saw earlier here at AEROIN, the roof of a freight terminal at Istanbul Airport was filmed collapsing under the weight of the accumulation of snow.

In the case of the Greek airport, there was no relevant damage as in the case of the Turkish one, since the occurrence involved a Boeing 747-200 that is out of operation, parked there for many years.

The place where Jumbo was left for years – Image: Google Earth





According to data from Planespotters, this Jumbo was delivered in 1973 under registration SX-OAB for the airline Olympic Airways, based in Greece itself. The company leased it to Aerolíneas Argentinas in 1996but a few months later he returned to his original carrier and continued flying there until be withdrawn from service in 2002.

Since then, it has remained stocked in Ellinikon until it hit social media this week after the meteorological event caused by storm Elpida.

By the way, according to CNN, the intense snowfall that hit Greece and Turkey this Monday is something quite unusual. Athens has seen only six snow events since 2000, and while it generally has an average snowfall of 1.3 centimeters per year, Elpida has taken about 8 centimeters. Even the famous and sunny islands of Mykonos and Santorini suffered the rare blizzards.



