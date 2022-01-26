bank creates new vice-presidency focused on risk management

On the eve of the balance sheet season, Bradesco (BBDC4) surprised shareholders with the news that it will expand its focus on risk management. The bank announced this Tuesday (25) the creation of a new vice presidency focused on the topic.

“Our vision is that we must build an increasingly healthy balance sheet, in addition to preserving the conditions for the institution’s perpetuity. One of the points of attention, in this sense, is the continuous concern to mitigate the potential risks of the activity, among them, market, liquidity, credit and image”, explains, in a note, Octavio de Lazari, executive president of financial institution.

Bradesco appointed the current executive director to the new position. Moacir Nachbar Junior, who will be responsible for the areas of compliance, conduct, ethics, integrated risk control, corporate security, private equity and venture capital. According to Lazari, the administrative change portrays the constant concern to manage risk properly.

chair dance

With the new vertical, there will also be a repositioning of functions among the other vice presidents. Check out the main changes:

Cassiano Scarpelli’s vice-presidency will focus on treasury management, trading, market, client desk and macroeconomics;

André Cano will be responsible for market relations, finance, Bram, HR, legal and institutional;

Eurico Ramos Fabri, vice president of Retail, Credit and Cards, will be in charge of all areas of relationship with individuals, including the Prime segment and the Investments area;

Marcelo Noronha, Wholesale and International leader, will also manage Private, Bradesco Corretora and Ágora.

Rogério Câmara, who is in charge of IT Architecture and Digital Channels, will have a new structure, with two executive boards. “One focused on infrastructure under the command of the executive director Walkiria Schirrmeister Marchetti, and another, which will be created, focused on Digital Channels”.

Bradesco also recalls that, even with the new arrangement, the executive and command positions in the areas of technology, innovation and customer experience continue to be held, in their majority, by women. “They are: Walkiria Schirrmeister Marchetti, Renata Petrovic, Carolina Fera, Patrícia Assunção, Cristina Coelho de Abreu Pinna and Cintia Barcelos de Souza”, highlights the bank.