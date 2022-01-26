‘BBB’ 22: Ana Maria Braga’s interview with Luciano yields memes on the networks. check out

Luciano, from ‘BBB’ 22, at breakfast with the one who was eliminated from ‘Mais Você’ (Photo: Reproduction)

Ana Maria Braga’s interview with Luciano, the first to be eliminated from “BBB” 22, has repercussions on social networks. Right at the beginning of the chat, Ana Maria talked about the fact that the participant had said several times in the attraction that he has a dream of being famous, something that soon became a big meme. Ana Maria Braga came out in defense of the participant and said that most people have this dream.

Ana Maria also showed excerpts in which other people talked about the former participant during confinement. Then Luciano talked about his career as an actor, model and dancer.

Check out some reactions:

Internet user comments on Luciano’s participation in ‘Mais Você’ (Photo: Reproduction)

