BBB 22: Douglas’ wife will denounce after the actor is called a ‘monkey’ – DiversEM

Douglas Silva was the first Brazilian actor nominated for an Emmy (photo: Social networks / reproduction)

Actor Douglas Silva, a participant in Big Brother Brasil 22, was the target of a crime of racism outside the house. A website used images of the Ku klux Kan (KKK) to insult the young man with the text “Douglas Silva, a monkey in the BBB”.

Douglas’ wife, Carol Silva, must call the Racial Crimes and Intolerance Police Station to file a complaint against the site.

The Ku klux klan was a white supremacist group that operated in the United States in the late 19th century, committing violent attacks against black people. However, in the 21st century, racists still resort to the KKK using the anonymity of the internet.

Unsigned, the racist text was posted on January 21st on a blog hosted on the WordPress site. The offenses are numerous: “since when are monkeys allowed as members of reality shows? Douglas Silva is nothing more than a primate, nothing more and nothing less.” The text suggests that the actor should ‘be crucified alive, and shortly thereafter have his body charred.”

The racists continue: “the place of this smelly black man working in the hot sun on a farm and being whipped by our friend Capataz Sancto”, says the text.

However, crimes committed on the Web can and should be punished. Douglas’ wife is being advised by lawyer Ricardo Brajterman and has a representative of the Commission to Combat Discrimination and Prejudice of the Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro.

The site’s publication is also transphobic and attacks Linn da Quebrada. Publishing in this way also commits the crime of transphobia.

“I did not understand what the problem is, since they only used the correct noun when calling him friend, because he is a MAN [sic]. Linn, it doesn’t matter if you wear a wig, make-up or doc, you were born with a penis, you will remain a man for the rest of your life.”

Douglas Silva is highlighted at BBB 22 as one of the favorites for the R$ 1.5 million prize. He is one of the dearest brothers in the house. Douglas was revealed in the movie “City of God” in 2004.

He played Dadinho, a character who entered the history of Brazilian cinema with the phrase “Dadinho o caralho, meu nome Z Pequeno!”. He also played Acerola in the series Cidade dos Homens. He was the first Brazilian actor nominated for an Emmy

Crimes of racism and racial insult

Crimes of racism are provided for in Law 7,716/1989, which punishes acts resulting from racial or color prejudice. More severe penalties are foreseen and can reach up to five years of imprisonment.

The Penal Code also provides for the crime of racial slur, in the chapter on crimes against honor, provided for in paragraph 3 of article 140 of the Penal Code. For its characterization, it is necessary that there is an offense to the dignity of someone, based on elements referring to their race, color, ethnicity, religion, age or disability. In this case, the penalty can range from one to three years of imprisonment.