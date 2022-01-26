BBB 22: In the chat with eliminated, Rafa Kalimann debuts with a sermon in Luciano – 01/26/2022

For two very different reasons, the announcement of Rafa Kalimann as the new conductor of the chat with the eliminated one on Tuesdays at BBB 22 caused a stir a few weeks ago.

The first was Ana Clara’s undeniable success in the role. In the years in which she was responsible for such a noble mission, she showed firmness and today she is ready to take on any other attraction on Globo’s schedule.

And the other reason was the problematic Casa Kalimann, a program that the ex-BBB presented on Globoplay and had a little good repercussion.

But Rafa’s debut, interviewing Luciano, was good. He was quite confident and carried the conversation eloquently, with personality.

One of the novelties in relation to the previous management, however, was somewhat picturesque. At some point, the digital influencer gave a sermon about fame and its challenges, using her own trajectory as an example: among other things, she said that she left home at 14 and reinforced how much effort it takes to be famous.

The speech reminded Rafa participant of BBB 20, who acted as a ruler of the wisdom of others – and put the presenter in the same role as the interlocutors that Luciano had inside the house. It had fun effects, but I imagine not in the way initially envisioned.

