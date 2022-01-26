BBB 22: Lucas and Jessi criticize singing: ‘The people want bullshit’

The atmosphere of peace, love and music inside “BBB 22” (TV Globo) already bothers the public, but it also started to irritate people inside the house. This afternoon, after a barbecue promoted by a sponsor of the reality show, Lucas and Jessilane complained about yet another singing circle in the living room.

“Instead of bullshit, people sing. BBB Music”, joked the medical student.

“So, that’s what scares me, right? Because sometimes I’m like, ‘Oh, people, what a pain’. And then I keep thinking, old man, am I doing the opposite of what the people out there are doing? waiting?”, vented Jessilane, who also sings several songs with her colleagues.

Ah, people want bullshit. Lucas

Jessi wasn’t convinced. “Is it, old man? Sometimes not, sometimes the crowd is in the same vibe as the show’s people”, he argued, referring to the group “peace and love”.

It’s already a rule that when the brothers get together in the room before or after a test or event, someone pulls a song. The singing lasts almost an hour, going through axé, pagode, sertanejo and even gospel music.