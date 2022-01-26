BBB 22: ‘O Brasil Tá Vendo’ plays with ‘the drama of Jade Picon’ and the web is on the ‘ground’ | BBB22

One of the funniest moments in Paredão nights at the BBB is “O Brasil Tá Vendo”. In this Tuesday’s edition, 1/25, the board showed a fun compilation of the first week of Jade Picon at Xepa. 👀

👉 Division of VIP and Xepa at BBB 22 yields memes on the web

On social media, netizens were not prepared for the “summary” with moments of the influencer eating bananas and cleaning the bathroom mirror, for example. 😂😂😂

But what the web doesn’t know how to deal with are BBB 22 memes. This moment is ours alone! 😂🥳

Netizens created several memes of influencer Jade Picon. Among them, the businesswoman’s brother, Léo Picon, has shown that he doesn’t miss a single moment of the businesswoman inside the most watched house in Brazil.

Anyone who didn’t wait for this moment doesn’t know what they’re missing! There’s Xepa and there’s Jade giving that deal in the house. The internet was CRAZY!!!!

