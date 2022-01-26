BBB 22 poll shows that Luciano and Natália lead rejection; see numbers · TV news

The vote in the poll on the first wall of the BBB 22 (Globo) indicates that the reality fans intend to eliminate a member of the Pipoca group. According to data collected on Tuesday (25), Luciano Estevan and Natália Deodato lead the popular rejection rates.

In the part of the questionnaire made by the TV news, the actor appears with 43.30% of the votes, and the model follows, with 34.60%. Even with the appeal to be eliminated and the threat of withdrawing from the reality show, Naiara Azevedo has 22.10% of rejection. More than 130,000 votes have been counted by the time of writing.

In the UOL poll, this scenario is repeated. Estevan registers 44.18% of rejection, while Natália has 29.71% of the negative crowd and, in the lantern, Naiara scores 26.11%. The survey received more than 157,000 votes.

During this Monday’s Game of Discord (24), the anonymous bricked up vented about the pressure of the hot seat. “You start to reflect on everything you’ve done so far, you start to reflect on whether your truth is right or not”, pointed out the brother.

“I confess that it’s desperate to be on the wall and know that, at any moment, this whole dream here can end”, detailed the sister. Naiara took advantage of the space to thank the brothers for their affection during their attempt to give up.

The polls only indicate a trend on the part of the audience. The result of the voting in the polls has no scientific value or influence on Globo’s official website.

