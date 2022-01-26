BBB 22 X-Ray: Brothers Reflect on Discord Game Podiums | X-ray

Tuesday started lazily for the brothers, who are waiting for the first Paredão of BBB 22. While some take the opportunity to send kisses and messages to the families, others get emotional and walled up defending permanence in the house.

BBB 22 X-ray: Tiago Abravanel – 01/25

“Mostly, I’m here to say that Naiara doesn’t want to leave anymore. So don’t let her go, please. As I told you, my first choice to vote would be Luciano. Leave Naiara to stay and vote for Luciano!”.

BBB 22 X-ray: Jessilane – 01/25

“I woke up much calmer from yesterday to today because of the Discord Game, right? I was very happy to be on three podiums, I didn’t expect it. I spent the day very reflective thinking that I would not be on anyone’s podium”.

BBB 22 X-ray: Vinicius – 01/25

“Based on what happened yesterday, I wanted to raise a question: if you are in doubt between reason and heart, which one to choose? Yesterday I listened to my reason”.

BBB 22 X-ray: Slovenia – 01/25

“I confess that yesterday was very important and it clarified the people I want close to me”

BBB 22 X-ray: Eliezer – 01/25

“I tend not to think too much about what people out there think, because every time I stop to think about it, it makes me paranoid.”

BBB 22 X-ray: Douglas Silva – 01/25

“Today is the big day of the first Paredão and I confess that I’m nervous for the three of them, it’s a very tense situation”.

BBB 22 X-ray: Lucas – 01/25

“Yesterday was an atypical day, everyone feels bad, I’m starting to get a little worried. But I’m going to try to be myself in the game.”

BBB 22 X-ray: Brunna Gonçalves – 01/25

“I’m sad that someone is going to have to leave, but it’s a game.”

BBB 22 X-ray: Natalia – 01/25

“I want to be able to be 100% here, reinvent myself”.

BBB 22 X-ray: Arthur Aguiar – 01/25

“I’m enjoying it here much more than I imagined.”

BBB 22 X-Ray: Linn da Quebrada – 01/25

“Yesterday I was more surprised than I imagined with the podium”.

BBB 22 X-ray: Paulo André Camilo – 01/25

“I don’t want to act differently with people regarding voting.”

BBB 22 X-ray: Pedro Scooby – 01/25

“This is an experience that every day is very intense.”

