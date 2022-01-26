BBB22: Jade Picon explains why she uses tape on her belly button; watch

And is it wrong?! kkkk In the first days of confinement at BBB22, Jade Picon went viral when she appeared in a bikini and her belly button covered with a tape. This Tuesday (25), the influencer explained why she uses the technique, and how it is powerful against the “evil eye”, in her view.

Seeing the sister again with the tape, Eliezer questioned why. “[Uso] To shield me and protect me from energy. I believe that the navel is the place where we receive the evil eye, envy, all kinds of energy. And me, when I go to a party, I leave the house, I always cover my belly button“, she said.

The young woman also explained that, outside the confinement, she has a specific sticker that she uses for these situations, and that even her family members have also adopted the custom. “But it’s a very psychological thing too. If you do something intentional, like, ‘this is protecting me,’ it will protect you. Like a dream map, you write your intentions. So I feel better. And that’s it. And here I don’t shoot, right, because I’m not at home. Many people…“, he explained.

Living with 18 different people, Jade confessed that she is trying to act differently than she does in her social life. In conversation with Maria, at the pool, she revealed that she was making an effort to interact with everyone in the house.

“I follow my heart a lot and for now it’s doing me good. It’s not something I do in my life, go round and round. I have my group, I’m the opposite. And I am very happy to be having this experience of being able to do things differently, like and prefer to do things differently.“, she pointed out.