‘BBB22’: Luciano says he’s having fun with memes about wanting to be famous in conversation with Ana Maria Braga | TV and Series

After being eliminated from “BBB22”, Luciano was the first guest at breakfast with Ana Maria Braga at “Mais Você”, this Wednesday morning (26).

The dancer and actor left the reality show on the wall this Tuesday (25) after receiving 49.31% of the votes in a dispute against Naiara Azevedo (15.8%) and Natália (34.89%).

Naiara ended up in the hot seat by a direct indication of the leader of the week, Douglas Silva, while Luciano went to the wall in the counterattack of Naiara. Natália was one of the most voted in the house.

In the first contact with Ana Maria, Luciano commented that he still hadn’t slept since leaving the house. “I didn’t even wink in the car,” said the ex-brother.

He then reviewed the scenes of his elimination and talked about his dream of being famous, which he repeated several times on the show.

“First of all, she [minha mãe] always been very proud of me. Coming here, I was listening to an audio of her and she was like, ‘Son, it doesn’t matter what others say, you are famous, yes. You are my famous'”, said the dancer.

“She used to say that to me since I was a kid, when I did my arts, I danced. She used to say: ‘you’re going to be famous, a star’. She always had a very cute, very tasty weight. I never saw it in a pejorative, pretentious way. took it literally,” he explained.

Luciano also commented that whenever he meets someone, he usually asks: “What do you want from life? What is your life goal?”.

“And the person usually doesn’t know what to say. Mine, since I was 9 years old, I always said I wanted to be very rich and very famous.”

“It ended up becoming a meme inside the house and outside the house and I’m having a lot of fun with it”, guaranteed the brother.

During a conversation with the presenter, he also spoke about constructive criticism from some members of Camarote and said that he inspired people on his social networks even when he had few followers. “Now I want to do a lot more.”

Then, Ana Maria asked if Luciano had already thought about which area to tread to become famous. “For people to recognize, admire… or is it fame for fame?”

“During my entire life, I’ve always worked on three areas of my career as an artist: I’m an actor, dancer and model. When the internet came, I started working as a content creator, digital influencer. But I have 20 years of experience as an actor, model and dancer. Even Globo, if you want to ask me for a soap opera, I’m there”, he said.

Luciano also spoke about the message left by Naiara Azevedo on her departure. When saying goodbye, the singer said that she would leave her phone number for him to look for her after the program. It is worth remembering that the countrywoman was the one who nominated Luciano to the wall.

“I’m open to her and I always will be. Asking me for a coffee is already a big help. Having me as a friend, it’s already a huge help”, he said.

He also commented that he does not intend to take the negative comments of other participants out of the house.

“Each one has a special point, a detail that called attention. I’ve seen people who speak ill of me, but who has never spoken ill of a person they live with? I’ll reveal everything, because a game is a game, real life is real life.”

