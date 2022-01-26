BBB22: Maria declares her vote for Natalia after persecution: ‘I have depression’ | BBB22

And tempers are running high this Tuesday (25), the pre-wall is making the brothers excited with the possibility of leaving the house. Luciano, Natália and Naiara dispute the public’s preference. Conflicts begin to arise in the most guarded house in Brazil.

Earlier today, Natália and Maria starred in a climax during the action sponsored by Americanas. Natália pinned Maria, saying that the actress ‘walks on the fence’. “Maria is one who is always on the fence. I understand her position, ok. But…“, said the sister at the table. The cabin, in that situation immediately replied: “No, I don’t stand on the fence. I just don’t tell anyone about my game reading, you know? But I see things. But I, I evaluate, I isolate myself, sometimes I see it from afar, sometimes I see it from the outside…” In a mocking tone, the popcorn continued: “But sometimes it’s good to see it up close too, right?“, ended.

Later, Natália was talking to Maria in the bathroom, still about her vision of her sister.”You have a strong personality, but here you are trying to manage“. The actress replied: “No.It’s not that I’m trying to manage. It’s just that I don’t think it’s time yet. There was nothing in here in relation to me here“, he responded.

Natália said that Maria was afraid of getting upset when she voted for her, saying that she thought she wouldn’t have votes for the house and thinks she was wrong. “Your excuse was very weak, I understood the strategy and support, that’s why I talk to you, otherwise I wouldn’t even look in your face”. The agenda was once again Maria’s vote for Natalia. The actress said: “I understand my positions within the game So much so that, for me, it was painful, but it was my truth“.

Popcorn said he understood the situation and would not judge the singer. “I totally understand that and I don’t judge you. If I thought yours wasn’t on the straight, maybe I’d vote for you. PERHAPS. But since I’m not afraid to alienate anyone, I have a vote, very clear in my mind.”, he added. Rodrigo ended up joining the conversation too. “I think that you (Maria) are a woman of personality, charismatic, but to vote for someone thinking that she will not go to the wall, is to run away.“, said the businessman.

Maria said that it doesn’t make sense for Natália to pretend that everything was fine, to pretend to be friends and then come and suddenly attack her out of nowhere. The actress revealed to have depression and said that Natalia putting her down like that is not good. Slovenia asked the singer if Popcorn knew that Maria had depression and she replied: “Everybody knows”.

After what happened, Maria shot: “If I had a reason to vote for her (Natália), now she managed to find a reason. Because everything was fine and I wasn’t even going to repeat the vow next week”, he added. Slovenia agreed with the actress and said: “If I had reason, thank God now it only confirmed”.

Rodrigo said he will talk to Natália so that she can adjust the way she addresses people, because it sounds aggressive, according to him, the sister is getting past the ‘point’, that in a little while she will be alone in the house and that the aggressiveness in her speech hurts the others and she can come off as mean to the public out here.

