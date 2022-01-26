BBB22: Natália revolts with Slovenia after talking about voting on the wall: “Put your luck in the r*bo”; watch!

It seems that the “Big Brother of love” is running out of hours… One of this week’s walls, Natália Deodato once again demonstrated that she is dissatisfied with the posture of her confinement colleagues who voted for her for the first wall of the edition. This Tuesday (25), during a conversation with Rodrigo, the mining woman did not hide her indignation with Slovenia, after the sister wished “good luck” in the result of the hot seat.

“I asked if she was one of those who voted for me and she said, ‘Yes, but I wish you luck.’ Ah, stick your luck up your ass.”, fired Natalia, drawing laughter from Rodrigo Mussi. “Wow, come on! Do you want your luck? Take it and shove it between your ass. You come to vote for me and wish me luck? Dick in your c*”, continued Deodato in revolt. Watch the moment:

Natalia on Slovenia: “I wish you luck, stick your luck up your ass.” #BBB22 pic.twitter.com/3SCJylXKqD — Central BBB • #BBB22 (@CentralReaIity) January 25, 2022

The two sisters had already found each other strange on the first day of confinement. The girl from Minas did not like Eslô’s reaction when she said that she was considering going to the same room as the other popcorn, so she vented to her. “I’ll tell you to your face, I’m not fake. I was upset because I thought you didn’t want me in the room. I thought: ‘Gee, she doesn’t want me to go [para o quarto] (…) I must have felt a strange energy’”, commented Natalia. “No, I wanted you there [no quarto], yea”, Eslo defended himself.

Continue after Advertising

The relationship with Maria was also shaken after the singer voted for Natalia last Sunday (23). The two talked, dotted the “i”, but it seems that there is still room for small pinpricks. Today, Natalia accused the singer of being “on the fence”. “Maria is one who stays on the fence, but I understand her positioning”, he argued. “I don’t stand on the fence. It’s because I don’t tell anyone about my game reading. But I see things, only I evaluate, I isolate myself, sometimes I see from afar, sometimes I see from the outside”, explained the artist.