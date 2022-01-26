BBB22: Out of the game, Luciano makes the poisonous line and decides to detonate brothers | BBB22

The first one eliminated Big Brother Brazil 22 (Globo), Luciano Estevan, was interviewed by Rafa Kalimann as soon as he left the reality show that confines famous and anonymous people. Still impacted by the farewell of the attraction watched by thousands of people, the dancer and actor made some observations and judged the posture of the cast of the program on the BBB Network. Jade Picon, Pedro Scooby and Tiago Abravanel were some of those mentioned by the former BBB.

When choosing a brother or sister to plant the house, he pointed Jade Picon: “Jade. She is starting now, I understand a lot. But at the same time, she sticks to one person and stays. I think she doesn’t explore, she’s a super communicative girl, she’s an influencer, and I didn’t see her explore that communication”, fired Luciano surprising Kalimann, live on the Globoplay screen.

According to Luciano, surfer Pedro Scooby does not deserve to win the millionaire prize in the grand finale: “Oh, I’m going to put Pedro. Scooby because he is already happy as he is.” The bet to leave BBB22 next week was also revealed: “Arthur [Aguiar] or Naiara [Azevedo]”.

Linn da Quebrada and Tiago Abravanel, who are also part of Camarote, in Luciano’s view are acting within the game and playing characters in reality. Natalia, representing the anonymous, won the title of popcorn maker.