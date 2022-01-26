BBB22: Paulo André receives anonymous text encouraging make-out with participant: “It’s cool, seductive”; check out!

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 4 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on BBB22: Paulo André receives anonymous text encouraging make-out with participant: “It’s cool, seductive”; check out! 3 Views

Habemus ships on “BBB 22“! Paulo André and Jade Picon got very close in the first days of confinement and the people in the house want it because they want the two to become a couple. Proof of this is that, on Tuesday (25), one of the participants tried to play Cupid and sent an anonymous text that was beyond suggestive to the athlete.

“Gee, PEACE, give the guys a chance. **** is so cool, seductive and has everything to make you happy. Here is a friend of hers”, said the message, which encoded the name of Paul’s betrothed. For netizens, it was clear that the four asterisks hid Jade’s name.

It is worth remembering that during the first party of the season, the participants encouraged an involvement between the two members of the cabin. The influencer, in turn, said that she is in tune with the athlete, but that she is not in a hurry to start an involvement in the house. During this dawn (25), Vinícius gave Picon a sincere tip, in front of Paulo: “I invested”. “Leave it to me”returned the businesswoman, with a smile on her face.

On social media, netizens continue to try to find out who sent the text to PA “If it was Barbara who sent this text to Paulo, I’ll adopt her today”wrote a profile. “If Scooby didn’t send this message, I’m a watermelon”joked another. “Paulo André received a text asking him to please give Jade a chance. The fifth grade lives”, commented a third person. See more reactions:

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Disney responds to Peter Dinklage’s criticism of the live-action adaptation

Actor criticized the company for not being progressive in relation to the “Seven Dwarfs” that …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved