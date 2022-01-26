BBB22: Tadeu ‘frames’ brothers in elimination speech: ‘Do you want to play or play?’

In his first elimination speech at the “BBB22“, this Tuesday (25), Thaddeus Schmidtmaintained the program’s tradition by leaving messages between the lines, or even quite explicit, for the participants in the house.

During the edit that eliminated the dancer Luciano Stefan, with 49.31% of the voteson a wall against Naiara Azevedo and Natalia DeodatoTadeu made a point of warning the brothers and sisters who remained on the reality show that they, perhaps, should not run away from the game inside.

“When I saw that first week [do programa], the question that came to my mind was: ‘What do you want?’ (…) Come here and not commit? Come to the game and don’t want to play?”, began the presenter.

Tadeu’s speech makes direct reference to the position of the participants of the house who, after the formation of the wall last Sunday (23), and the threat of Naiara Azevedo’s withdrawal, had conversations and attitudes in the house that pointed to a direction “peace and love”. ” between them, in an attempt to avoid conflicts with each other, right up to the praise wheel.

“Who just wants to enjoy it inside, do you think people are enjoying it out here? It’s the people out here who decide who wins this game, and many of them would do anything to be there. So what do you want? (…) Do you want to play or do you want to play?”, asked Tadeu, walling up the participants.

Check out the full speech below.

