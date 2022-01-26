BC suspends page that shows money forgotten in other banks

The Central Bank reported that the page of the Values ​​Receivable System (SVR), announced this week, is experiencing instability this Wednesday (26). According to the institution, the launch of the website caused a “demand of accesses much higher than expected” and caused instability not only on the service page, but also on the websites of the Central Bank, Registrato and Minha Vida Financeira.

Now the BC announced that it temporarily suspended access to the SVR to stabilize all sites. “We are working so that the functioning of the sites is normalized as soon as possible and also for the return of the SVR. We will keep the public informed about these developments and we apologize for the inconvenience”, reads the statement on the Central Bank’s website.

THE TecMundo contacted the Central Bank seeking clarification. The institution said that it is already working to normalize access to services.

“We are working so that the functioning of the sites is normalized as soon as possible and also for the return of the SVR”, said the Central Bank, in a statement sent to the TecMundo. “We will keep the public informed of these developments and apologize for the inconvenience.”

The SVR system caught the attention of Brazilians by allowing them to find “forgotten” amounts of money in different banks. According to the Central Bank, a volume of approximately R$ 8 billion is waiting for its owners.

However, since its launch, the platform has constant flaws, which made it difficult to perform queries in the system.