The Central Bank temporarily suspended the “Amounts Receivable” service, which allows people and companies to check if they have some “forgotten” money in banks and other entities of the financial system. The decision to suspend the service comes after the BC website was down since Monday night.

According to the BC, the instability was caused by the demand for accesses much higher than expected. To stabilize these sites, the BC temporarily suspended access to the platform that allows consulting this forgotten money.

They also inform that they are working so that the operation is normalized as soon as possible.

Amounts receivable

According to BC estimates, it is not a little money that is forgotten in these accounts: there are R$ 8 billion that are waiting for their owners in financial institutions.

At the time of the system’s announcement, in June 2021, the municipality said that it is common for people not to know or remember the existence of balances. “In some situations, the balances receivable may be of small value, but they belong to citizens who now have a simple and agile way to receive these amounts”, said the BC.

Do you want to receive news from 6 Minutes straight to your cell phone? We are on Telegram (t.me/seisminutos) and WhatsApp (https://6minutos.uol.com.br/whatsapp).

