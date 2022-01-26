Bed occupancy in Diadema reaches 100% – 01/25/2022

Anderson Fattori





01/25/2022



The spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus is already putting pressure on the public health system of Grande ABC. In Diadema, all 35 ward spaces reserved to receive patients with Covid-19 were filled yesterday and only four of the 20 ICU (Intensive Care Unit) beds remained available. Santo André, São Bernardo and São Caetano expanded their service capacity to meet the high demand, while Rio Grande da Serra does not have inpatient beds. The municipalities of Mauá and Ribeirão Pires did not respond.

The most dramatic situation is experienced by Diadema, which depends on the transfer of patients to other hospitals to be able to open vacancies. “The municipality awaits the transfer of non-Covid-19 patients who are in the Cross queue (Central for Regulation of Health Offers and Services, maintained by the State Government) for vacancies in referenced hospitals, so that it is possible to carry out the internal relocation of beds. The Prefecture maintains the Intersecretary Committee for Monitoring Actions to Combat Covid-19 and continues to monitor daily cases related to the transmission of the coronavirus in the city to adopt short to medium-term measures that are necessary so that the population does not run out of coronavirus. service”, explained the administration, in a note.





In Santo André, the City Hall increased the number of vacancies available at the CHM (Municipal Hospital Center), which now has 60 ICU beds and 30 wards under municipal management. “Currently, the ICU occupancy rate is 43%”, reported the Andreense administration.

The Municipality of São Bernardo reported that yesterday the municipal network made 52 new exclusive beds available for the treatment of Covid-19 and respiratory syndromes, 48 ​​of which in the ward and four in the ICU. In this way, the number of exclusive beds for the disease in the city increased to 169, with 122 of them in the ward and 47 in the ICU. Of the total, 89 ward vacancies (73%) and 36 ICU (77%) were occupied yesterday.

Despite having informed in the bulletin sent on Sunday that all beds in public ICUs were occupied, the City of São Caetano explained that the fact occurred due to the relocation of vacancies. “The City Hall clarifies that there is no exponential increase in the number of hospitalizations for Covid-19 in the city. The percentage of occupancy of ICU beds in the Sunday bulletin considered the relocation of beds within the hospital complex. At the moment, the Covid-19 ICU has 25 beds. Of these, only 11 (44%) are occupied. In addition to these, there are currently 30 infirmary beds, of which 22 are occupied”, clarified the administration.