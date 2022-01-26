Before the crash, 8,500 asked for redemption of forgotten money – News













Before the SVR (Amounts Receivable System) get off the air79 thousand people were able to consult the website created by the BC (Central Bank) to inform Brazilians about money forgotten in banking institutions.

At least 8,500 requests to return the amounts were formalized, totaling around R$900,000, according to the BC. The deposit, via Pix, must occur within 12 business days.

According to the institution, “these demands represent a small first step towards the potential of R$ 3.9 billion and 28 million CPF and CNPJ in this first phase”.















The consultation was released from Monday (24), but had to be suspended a day later, because of the excess of people who tried to access it.

The BC predicts that the second phase should begin in the first half of 2022. At this stage, resources will be available from: fees and installments or obligations related to credit operations improperly charged, provided for or not in a term of commitment with the BC; closed prepaid and postpaid payment accounts with available balance; registration accounts maintained by brokers and securities dealers closed with available balance, among others.













