BH has a record number of cases in 24 hours and has occupied beds close to the limit – Gerais

Trade in BH should remain open amid the advance of cases (photo: Edsio Ferreira/EM/DA Press) On the day that Mayor Alexandre Kalil (PSD) ruled out more energetic measures in the fight against COVID-19, Belo Horizonte once again presents worrying numbers in the pandemic. The capital recorded 776 cases in 24 hours, a record in a single day in 2022, and is experiencing an already chaotic situation regarding the occupancy rate of ICU and ward beds.

In the case of ICUs, the percentage for the treatment of patients reached 88.5% this Tuesday. The last balance indicated a percentage of 91.7%. The current scenario is even worse in relation to SUS beds, whose occupancy is 91.8%.

In the private network, the number drops to 84.6%. The total number of beds for the most serious cases of COVID-19 in BH is 269.

The wards reached 90.5% occupancy. The current load available in the city of 897 spaces.

(photo: Art/EM/DA press)

The most chaotic situation in the private network, with 94% of occupancy. In SUS, the rate of 88.6%.

Despite this, Alexandre Kalil said via Twitter that he will not close the city’s trade. The mayor scheduled a press conference this Wednesday (26/1) to talk about the situation of the pandemic.

beds for children

The city is already experiencing a pediatric crisis and had to reopen ICU beds for children at the Joo Paulo II Children’s Hospital. The site currently has 105 ward beds, 16 Pediatric Intensive Care (ICU) beds and another 18 in the clinical decision room (CDS). Another 10 Pediatric ICU beds were immediately opened.

The average number of transmissions per infected person dropped from 1.18 to 1.16 in this latest bulletin. This means that 100 people can transmit the virus to 116 others.