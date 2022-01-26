Biden Rules Out Sending Troops to Ukraine; war would be ‘catastrophic’ for Europe

Russia would have already deployed 100,000 troops on the country’s border; expert assesses reflections of possible confrontation for Europeans

Joe Biden stressed on Tuesday that Russian military action in the territory will be met with significant sanctions.



the president of United States, Joe Biden, said he will not send soldiers to Ukraine, which fears an invasion by Russia. Biden stressed on Tuesday that Russian military action in the territory will be met with significant sanctions, including sanctions on the president. Vladimir Putin. This should only happen if the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (nato) decide to employ rapid reaction forces with regard to Russian troops. Russia would have already deployed 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine. According to Joe Biden, if Putin decides to move forward, it would be the biggest invasion since World War II. The professor of international relations at FMU, Manuel Furriela, points out that if there is a war, the effects on Europe will be “devastating”.

“Russia denies that it is making any kind of troop movements with this intention, but there is an intention to pressure NATO to withdraw its intention to have Ukraine, Georgia and other countries as new members, also with the intention of protect their interests,” he said. He explains that armed conflict is not interesting for Europeans, as it can lead to a large influx of refugees. “There is a dependence on Russian gas and there is a joint project between the European Union and Russia to build new gas pipelines that do not pass through the main conflict regions. So this is not a time for Europe to antagonize Russia.”

