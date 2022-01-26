Bil Araújo makes a surprising revelation involving Marília Mendonça and Naiara Azevedo

Bil Araújo tried to talk about the controversy involving Naiara Azevedo with the song she recorded with Marília Mendonça. During his participation in SBT’s Fofocalizando, the former BBB, who he treated as a security guard for the queen of suffering, revealed:

“Maiara and Maraisa were always flesh and blood, always the three of them together, glued together. I never saw Naiara with her, it was just the three of them, Maiara, Maraisa and Marilia”.

Bil also recalled the times with Marília, who died in a tragic plane crash in November last year.

“I worked with Marília for a year, at the beginning of her career, but she was already blown away… I stayed with Marília 24 hours a day, where she went I went with her. She was a wonderful person, fame never went to her head”, stated.

Marília Mendonça’s mother detonates Naiara Azevedo’s attitude

Announced as a new participant of BBB 2022, the countrywoman revealed that she will release the song she recorded with the eternal queen of suffering.

In an interview with Quem, Ruth, Marília’s mother, stated that she sees the attitude as opportunism and revealed that Naiara did not even look for her family before preparing the song’s release:

“We are here with the mission of fulfilling Marília’s will, all the songs authorized by her in life will be released, as she wanted. What hurts us is using the media in a strategic way to force release, without even communicating with us. All artists have had the respect to look for us. We were never contacted by Naiara or anyone on her team.”

“The reasons for the denial were always up to Marília. And we will always respect her wishes, other songs will still be released because it was her wish. Unfortunately, we have been dealing with this sort of thing on a daily basis.”vented.

“Don’t ask those who experience pain to conform with everything, because what we have is much greater, we deal with the loss of our daughter, sister and mother, it is not only and exclusively about the artist Marília Mendonça“, he concluded.

Marília Mendonça regretted recording with Naiara Azevedo

According to the publication, it was not in Marília’s interest that the song, recorded in 2020, be released, as she no longer wanted to have her name involved with Naiara.

The song would be released in January 2021, when Naiara participated in the lunch with President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in which he ordered the press to put condensed milk in the “r**o”.

In addition, the new confinement of the global reality would have changed the clip in which she appears with Marília to a video where the countrywoman appears on a screen while Naiara stages a cry.

