‘Bitcoin needs to close above $37,000 or it will plummet’, says analyst who nailed the 50% drop in BTC

Cryptocurrency investors were surprised this weekend by a massive drop in the price of Bitcoin (BTC) that led to the value of the top cryptocurrency on the market trading below $33,000, marking a 50% retracement from an all-time high above $69,000.

However, the negative movement of BTC did not surprise analyst Jonathan Morgan who, still on January 5, almost 20 days before the current market downturn, pointed out that the bears had been setting up a ‘snail’ for the bulls that needed to hold BTC above $46K to avoid a massive negative move.

“BTC needs to rally and return to $46K to maintain value as support as a dip to the $43,000-$44,000 zones could elevate selling pressure and push the top cryptocurrency below $35K “, he said at the time, which in fact happened now.

Now in a new analysis of Bitcoin’s price movements, Morgan points out that a new dip is being pointed out on the charts if the bulls still don’t have the strength to keep BTC above $37,000. According to him, this Monday’s action, the 24th, was a complete bear attack.

“That all changed near the end of the NY stock market session when buyers came in to boost Bitcoin to close in the green for the second day in a row,” he said.

He further highlights that Bitcoin is down almost 24% from last Monday’s open, the most significant loss occurred on Friday, with a massive 13% drop.

“When the price of Bitcoin hit the 88.2% Fibonacci retracement, it immediately reversed Bitcoin’s direction. From an oscillator perspective, Bitcoin is neutral on the Relative Strength Index but severely oversold on the Optex Band oscillator. This is the first time Bitcoin has reached the weekly oversold level on the Optex Bands oscillator since July 2021 – which preceded a move to new all-time highs.”

Bitcoin price needs strength to recover

He highlights that despite the drop of more than 50% from the all-time high, the losses suffered by the Bitcoin price are still smaller than those experienced between April and June 2021. The 2021 crash put Bitcoin lower by nearly 56%.

BTC/USD weekly chart Ichimoku Kinko Hyo

Therefore, according to him, for Bitcoin to stop the bearish move, buyers must close Bitcoin in the $37,300 or above value area this week.

“If it doesn’t, Bitcoin will enter an Ideal Bearish Ichimoku Breakout setup – the most sought-after short setup in the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system. Meeting the criteria for this short entry would be the first time since the Covid crash in March 2020 and only the second time since May 2018″, he highlights.

Similarly, Cointelegraph analyst Rakesh Upadhyay highlights buyers attempted a relief rally on Jan 23 but failed to even challenge the resistance at $37,332.70. This indicates weak demand at higher levels.

BTC/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

Upadhyay points out that selling was renewed on Jan 24 and bears pulled the BTC/USDT pair below the Jan 22 intraday low at $34,008. The next support on the downside is the critical zone between $30,000 and $28,805.

Thus, he points out that the level of oversold in the relative strength index (RSI) suggests that selling may be oversold in the short term. This may attract buying from traders close to the support zone. If the price rebounds from this zone, the bulls will attempt to push the pair above $39,600.

“A breakout and close above the 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) ($40,835) will be the first indication that the bears may be losing control. A trend change can be signaled after the price rallies and sustains above of the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) ($45,404)”, he concludes.

READ MORE: