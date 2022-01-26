Bitcoin’s Five Biggest Drops and What They Reveal About the Current Moment

The term “crash” is used a lot in crypto headlines. But most investors wouldn’t use that term for a 9% drop on a Tuesday – not least because it’s likely to rebound 8% on Wednesday.

But the current ills in the crypto market are different. Bitcoin is down 16.5% in one week, while Ethereum is down 23% and Solana is down 33%. Between the 20th and 22nd of January, Bitcoin went from $43,000 to $34,650. A 20% drop in less than 48 hours.

These are numbers that justify the use of “crash”.

How does this drop – which may not have ended even with a rise to nearly $37,000 this Tuesday (25) – compare to other historic drops in BTC?

June 19, 2011

The first was the worst. Before Coinmarketcap started tracking the price of Bitcoin and before Coinbase even existed to facilitate buying and selling, Bitcoin was mainly traded through the Mt. Gox exchange.

After rising from $2 to $32 in the first half of the year, Bitcoin was falling back to $17.50 when a hacking attack on the exchange allowed it to be sold for just a penny.

That’s right, Bitcoin is down 99.9% in one day.

But that didn’t last. It was a quick drop.

December 2013

It doesn’t look like much now – just a slight curve in a straight line at the beginning of Bitcoin’s life. But in December 2013 there was a serious crash. The price had reached $1,151 on December 3, which was the highest in history up to that point. A month earlier it was worth $200. By December 17, it had halved.

The culprit: China’s first ban, which banned banks from handling the asset.

BTC spent much of 2014 attempting rallies, which were followed by dramatic declines. By January 2015, Bitcoin had plummeted back to $200. It would take another two years, until January 2017, to get back to the previous record.

December 2017

When someone talks about bear market, they are probably referring to the Crypto Winter (yes, it was so striking that it started to be written in capital letters), which started in December 2017.

Bitcoin performed well throughout 2017, having increased its price by 20 times, reaching a new high of $19,497 on December 15th. Six days later it was worth $13,831, down 29%.

But it kept getting worse, dropping below $7,000 in February 2018 and spending the next nine months in a range between $6,000 and $10,000. By the fall of that year (spring in the southern hemisphere) it looked like the price had stabilized. On November 12, it sold for $6,359. A month later it was worth less than $3,300.

What made this drop and the bear market following it particularly bad was the fact that, at that time, not only Bitcoin was involved. By this time, Ethereum had already confirmed itself as the silver to gold of Bitcoin.

But as many ordinary investors had given away their Ethers to secure liquidity for new projects throughout 2017, it made it look like the crypto market bubble had burst.

March 10, 2020

No story about Bitcoin’s slumps would be complete without something related to the pandemic. To be fair, the lockdowns froze pretty much everything: the stock market plummeted as investors began to accumulate cash and more liquid assets. Bitcoin was also abandoned. In just one day, the price dropped 37% – it went from $7,911 to $4,970.

A combination of US government aid and Fed measures kept the economy buoyant and money quickly returned to flood the crypto market.

This flow of liquidity, along with Tesla and MicroStrategy putting Bitcoin on their balance sheets – played a big role in pushing the price to more than $60,000 the following year.

May 2021

Neither Crypto Winter nor Covid-19 burst the digital asset bubble. People just kept buying. In early 2021, the crypto market was full of Ethereum competitors like Solana and DeFi tokens like Compound, and even a new wave of meme coins like Shiba Inu. On April 14th, the price of Bitcoin hit a new all-time high, this time at $63,314.

On May 7, it had already dropped a little, to US$ 58,803. As early as May 22, the air was sucked out of the market and BTC dropped to $34,770.

During the same time period, the total cryptocurrency market cap (market cap) has dropped by a third from $2.39 trillion to $1.58 trillion.

Now

Bitcoin’s recent numbers – despite today’s mini-rally – look bad, but not as bad as the 99.9% one-day crash or the extended depression of crypto market assets that occurred from December 2017 to 2018.

These market meltdowns were followed by bullish bursts, the lows led to further gains. But the reverse is also true: some of the biggest drops were hangovers from record highs.

Just don’t say you weren’t warned.

*Translated and edited with permission from Decrypt.co.