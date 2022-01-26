Black man spends 6 days in US jail after police mistake him for white suspect

Abhishek Pratap

Photos of young black Shane Brown and older white Shane Brown

Credit, CBS

A black man spent six days in prison in the US state of Nevada after police mistook him for a suspect of the same name who is white and twice his age, a court filing says.

Shane Lee Brown, 25, was arrested in January 2020 during a traffic stop where he failed to present his driver’s license. Las Vegas police found a warrant in his name.

But the warrant was actually for Shane Neal Brown, a middle-aged white man with a beard, the lawsuit alleges.

The young man has not been charged with any crime — and is now suing the Las Vegas and Henderson city police departments for damages. He is seeking compensation of $500,000.

